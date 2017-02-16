This Video Of A Woman Talking To Her Cheating Ex Has DESTROYED The Internet
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 19
❯
❮
Cheating Video Blows Up Internet
Well this sure brightened up a dull night and gave people something to talk about. Out of the blue, the folks at Scene, decided to put out a video of a woman talking to her ex. But not just any ex, an ex that cheated on her so many times that he lost count. Damn! Just watch.
Ouch. That hurt. Not only did it hurt, but it set the internet totally en fuego. Everyone went crazy talking about it and the reactions were insane.
This is what the kids call “triggering.” Take a look at all the reactions to this disaster.