Headline Heat: A History Of Celebs Getting Their Cakes Got Smashed To Smithereens Pt. 1

Craziest “Smithereens” Headlines In Bossip History

It seems as though we’ve been making waves on these here internets with our use of the phrase “smash to smithereens.” Well catch up, folks, cuz we’ve been saying that for ages. Since you get a kick out of them so much, we decided to collect some of our more outrageous “smash to smithereens” headlines for you to enjoy. Don’t say we never gave you anything.

Don’t try this at home, kids. Excessive use of smithereens can hurt your kidneys. Don’t ask.