The 31 Realest Tweets About That Tax Return Check Ever Put Out In The World

The Realest Tax Return Tweets

It’s tax return season, kids. That means, for most of us, we’re getting a check. The average person gets back around $2,000 in tax returns each year. So you know what that means…time to make it rain!

When you realize tomorrow is when your tax return comes in @CSMiller30 pic.twitter.com/Dc5LCPzh1H — Jake Weaver (@weaverjake20) February 10, 2017

The internet knows about tax returns and is more than happy to share their happiness over them.

When your tax return comes in only to turn around and pay off your credit card #adulting101 pic.twitter.com/PEbCe5t453 — Dylan Smith (@Ddsmith_3) February 4, 2017

So take a look at the realest reactions to tax return season. You won’t be disappointed. Let’s rejoice in the Uncle Sam paychecks.