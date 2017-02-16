The 31 Realest Tweets About That Tax Return Check Ever Put Out In The World
- By Bossip Staff
The Realest Tax Return Tweets
It’s tax return season, kids. That means, for most of us, we’re getting a check. The average person gets back around $2,000 in tax returns each year. So you know what that means…time to make it rain!
The internet knows about tax returns and is more than happy to share their happiness over them.
So take a look at the realest reactions to tax return season. You won’t be disappointed. Let’s rejoice in the Uncle Sam paychecks.