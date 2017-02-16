Dominican DJ Shot & Killed While Broadcasting On Facebook Live [Video]

Dominican DJ Luis Manuel Medina and his producer Leo Martinez were shot and killed while on Facebook Live during a live broadcast. Their secretery, Dayaba Garcia, was also injured and shot. You can hear Garcia in the video before it goes off saying “shots, shots, shots!”

Medina is survived by a beautiful wife and daughter. We have all of his facebook pictures on the next page. Looks like he had a beautiful marriage and was involved in charity work in his neighborhood.