CANCELLED: Momma Dee Admits She Didn’t Vote But Wants Trump To Build That Wall

Momma Dee Supports Donald Trump And Wants Mexican Wall

Momma Dee is defending Cheeto Mussolini!

The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ reality star recently appeared on celebrity publicist Domenick Nati iHeart Radio Show to discuss her love life, politics and everything in between. Scrappy’s mama veered off course during the interview and chatted about her thoughts on Donald Trump and things got very interesting.

Momma Dee first admitted that she never voted in the last presidential election and explained why:

“I’m gonna be frankly honest… I did not vote and I am glad I didn’t. Wanna know why? It wouldn’t have counted anyway. We should have an election of just “electoral” votes and let the United States vote… If you were going to have a vote based off of electoral votes, why would you have all of these folks get up in the morning and take their lunch breaks, get in long lines, vote early? None of it counted!”

But to make matters worse, the reality matriarch says she supports Sunkist Stalin’s immigration policy and wants him to build that wall on the Mexican border:

“I believe in his policies on Immigration… I think they should pay for the wall. Mexicans wanna come over here and make money. They come over here for every dollar; it’s two or three of em’… and they come over here not paying taxes… they should pay for it.”

Watch the interview below:

SCRAPPY COME GET YO MAMA!!!!!

YT/IG