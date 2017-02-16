Popular Black TV Shows Have A Largely Non-Black Audience

Black TV Shows Have A Largely Non-Black Audience

A new study shows that your favorite black television shows have a non-black audience reports Shadow & Act. According to a new Nielsen study, African Americans have a large impact on mainstream America, especially when it comes to what people are watching every week.

1.



ABC’s hit sitcom “Black-ish” follows a father and husband (Anthony Anderson) who’s trying to create a sense of black cultural identity for his affluent family of six and has 79% non-black viewership. Tracee Ellis Ross, who plays his wife, won the best actress in a comedy series Golden Globe for her role.

2.



75% of the viewership for “Secrets and Lies,” the ABC crime drama that revolves around the biracial heir (Michael Ealy) to a Charlotte, N.C., equity firm and the murder of his wife, are non-black.

3.



ABC’s hit Shonda Rhimes drama “How to Get Away with Murder” starring Viola Davis as a criminal defense professor who gets entangled in a murder plot, draws 69% non-black viewership.

4.



68% of ABC’s “Scandal,” another Shondaland thriller featuring Kerry Washington as a former media consultant to the president, is non-black.

5.



And half the viewership for Donald Glover’s FX series “Atlanta” is non-black. The show, created by and starring Donald Glover, centers on two black cousins navigating the Atlanta rap scene.

Who watched your favorite show?

FX/ABC