At The Tender Age Of 49, Nicole Kidman FINALLY Admits Swirly Engagement To Lenny Kravitz

Nicole Kidman Finally Comes Clean About Almost Marrying Lenny Kravitz

It’s taken her over a decade, but Nicole Kidman is finally admitting that her relationship with Lenny Kravitz was serious enough that the pair almost wed. Kidman was interviewed for her cover story with Net-A-Porter’s “The Edit” magazine and inside she talks about working with Zoe Kravitz on “Big Little Liars”:

‘Well, I knew Zoe because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family!’

The couple initially met when Kidman rented Kravitz’s Manhattan party. They dated between 2003 and 2005, but have remained close even after splitting.

“I love Lenny. He’s a great guy,” she added.

Kravitz is even rumored to have penned his song “Lady” about Nicole.

Kidman previously admitted being secretly engaged to an ex-boyfriend but she didn’t identify who before now.

‘It just wasn’t right. I wasn’t ready. We weren’t ready,’ she told E! back in 2007.

Clearly it wasn’t meant to be, since Kidman has gone on to marry Keith Urban and have two kids with him.

Looking back though it’s obvious Nicole’s kids were super into Lenny.

Check out some older photos of the pair when they were dating below:

WENN/SplashNews