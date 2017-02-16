Flying Solo: Adele Shut Down Pitch For Beyoncé And Rihanna To Join Her In George Michael Tribute
Adele’s George Michael tribute was much talked about for her unheard of mid-performance restart. But today it appears that there will be a new reason to talk…
According to Billboard, the tribute wasn’t supposed to be a solo mission, Beyoncé and Rihanna were going to join in, until Adele shut it down.
Initially it is said the George Michael’s family didn’t want a tribute, but when they changed their mind, Adele was the only option.
According to Adele, “[The family] didn’t want a tribute at first, and they came back and were very specific that it be me.”
Thing is, George Michael’s manager had a different idea:
Michael Lippman, Michael’s longtime manager, also had a dream: Grammy host James Corden, whose “Carpool Karaoke” series was launched with Michael in the passenger seat, Adele, Beyoncé and Rihanna, each taking a song of a different tempo and era (“Freedom” and “One More Try,” among them) in one giant Michael mash-up — an idea that began to take root, says Ehrlich. But it became quickly evident “how passionate Adele was,” Ehrlich adds, “and that she had a vision for what she wanted to do with it.”
Would you have liked to see Beyoncé, Rihanna and James Corden on stage together celebrating Georgy boy?
