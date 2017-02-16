Flying Solo: Adele Shut Down Pitch For Beyoncé And Rihanna To Join Her In George Michael Tribute

Adele Shut Down Beyoncé And Rihanna Joining Her For George Michael Tribute

Adele’s George Michael tribute was much talked about for her unheard of mid-performance restart. But today it appears that there will be a new reason to talk…

According to Billboard, the tribute wasn’t supposed to be a solo mission, Beyoncé and Rihanna were going to join in, until Adele shut it down.

Initially it is said the George Michael’s family didn’t want a tribute, but when they changed their mind, Adele was the only option.

According to Adele, “[The family] didn’t want a tribute at first, and they came back and were very specific that it be me.”

Thing is, George Michael’s manager had a different idea:

Michael Lippman, Michael’s longtime manager, also had a dream: Grammy host James Corden, whose “Carpool Karaoke” series was launched with Michael in the passenger seat, Adele, Beyoncé and Rihanna, each taking a song of a different tempo and era (“Freedom” and “One More Try,” among them) in one giant Michael mash-up — an idea that began to take root, says Ehrlich. But it became quickly evident “how passionate Adele was,” Ehrlich adds, “and that she had a vision for what she wanted to do with it.”

Would you have liked to see Beyoncé, Rihanna and James Corden on stage together celebrating Georgy boy?

