Mahershala Ali Opens Up About Family And Impending Fatherhood In “The Hollywood Reporter”

“The Hollywood Reporter” Releases Mahershala Ali Cover Story Week Of Baby’s Expected Arrival

He’ll be a dad any day now! Bossip can exclusively confirm that Mahershala Ali’s baby with wife Amatus-Sami Karim-Ali was due Monday of this week — but the couple has yet to announce a delivery. But Mahershala did tell The Hollywood Reporter of his newest role, “I’m even excited about being tired.” Ali is the cover star of this week’s edition of the magazine, which was released Wednesday and inside he opens up about his family life, growing up depressed over his parent’s divorce, having a mother and grandmother who are both ordained ministers and how he met his wife just as he was discovering Islam.

Check out a few of our favorite excerpts from the story via THR:

On His Father’s Role In His Life:

My parents were in high school when I was born. My mom was 16, my dad was 17. They were kids, at the very beginning of coming into their own and finding themselves. My father, Phillip Gilmore, was very talented. He was getting seriously into dancing. He was on Soul Train and won $2,500… He went off to New York and got into the Dance Theatre of Harlem and immediately started working and traveling with the companies of the larger shows. They split when I was 3. I remember clearly my mom’s reaction, one of the first things that felt traumatic in my life. She was leaning on the dresser, crying, and I said, “Mommy?” I asked her what was wrong. She told me that my dad had left, and I started crying. Just seeing her, I understood the weight of what was happening. She said, “He’s gone. Your father’s gone.” After that, my uncle has told me, and even my grandmother, I went into a depression. I was borderline depressed for years. There was a sadness over me, a melancholy. That’s always been a part of me — those are some of the things that lead you to the arts. It’s something I still think about, not that it brings me sadness at this point; it’s a void or fracture that happened so early that now I have to address it in the healthiest way. We’re affected by things, but 20 or 30 years later we can choose to feel different about them. I understand: My mom and dad were kids. And I know that they loved me and did the best they could do. I started traveling by myself as early as 5 to see my dad. I’d go to Toronto or Los Angeles, depending on what show he was doing, but most often New York, and we would hang out, and he’d take me to museums and Broadway plays. The ones that had the biggest impact on me were the George C. Wolfe productions. I saw Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Angels in America, Spunk. But I never thought I could do that. If anything, it made me feel like I couldn’t, because they were so great. My dad was in Dreamgirls, and I was just so happy to be in his presence, I was ready to jump in, whether in the summer or Christmas break. He did much more for me by leaving than he would have done by staying. He gave me so many more tools because he chose to go on the adventure he went on.

