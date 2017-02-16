‘Moonlight’ Director Partners With Obama’s “My Brother’s Keeper” Mentoring Program

‘Moonlight’ filmmaker Barry Jenkins has teamed up with Barack Obama’s “My Brother’s Keeper” Mentor Initiative report Variety. The program, created under Obama’s administration, aims to empower underprivileged youth across America.

A24 has announced that, in celebration of Black History Month, Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-nominated film “Moonlight” is partnering with My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, a mentoring program initiated by President Barack Obama’s Administration. The organization focuses on empowering young men of color with the resources and support they need in order to achieve their full potential, regardless of circumstance.

The series kicked off Monday night with a screening in Los Angeles, attended by dozens of young men from local schools. Following the screening, Mike Muse of My Brother’s Keeper moderated a talk-back session with the students and the film’s Oscar-nominated talent: Jenkins, stars Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris, and writer Tarell Alvin McCraney. Another screening is set for New York next week.