Kush Chronic-les: U.S. Customs Agents Discover Marijuana Catapult At Mexican Border

U.S. Border Patrol Agents Find Marijuana Catapult In Arizona

When it comes to selling the sticky-icky-icky, nothing, not even a wall, will deter dealers from doing business.

A CNN report highlights a marijuana catapult that U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents found at the Mexican border in Arizona.

Border Patrol agents in Arizona thwarted some clever drug smugglers and dismantled a drug catapult used to launch marijuana into the United States from Mexico. The catapult was attached to the top of a border fence near the Douglas Port of Entry, which is about two hours southeast of Tucson, Customs and Border Protection officials said in a statement Tuesday. The device appeared to be constructed of square tubing and a heavy spring welded together, with rope tied around parts of it. The contraption probably wouldn’t win any pumpkin chunkin competitions, but it was powerful enough to sling two bundles of weed — weighing a combined 47 pounds — into the United States from Mexico.

We’ve seen a LOT of creative ways that drug smugglers used to get their products into the hands of their users, but this is a new one.

Image via Twitter/Shutterstock