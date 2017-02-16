You Won’t Believe Why This Picture Of Brandy & Ray J Is Getting Blasted

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 4

Brandy Ray J YRB Magazine

Hi haters…

Brandy Blasted Over Ray J Picture

People love to find reasons to poke fun at Brandy, and a recent social media post of her and her little brother was prime picking for internet trolls.

The songstress recently took to Twitter and Instagram to share a post of her and Ray J in a car captioned,”Building our brand and our life together.”

fullsizerender

Unfortunately for the Norwood siblings, messy miserables used it as an opportunity to slander Brandy for THAT 2006 driving accident where there was a  fatality.

“I pray to God you’re not driving Brandy,” wrote trolls.

fullsizerender_1

fullsizerender_2

Really?

Is it time to let go of the Brandy driving jokes???

Clive Davis 2016 Pre-Grammy Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Featuring: Brandy Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 14 Feb 2016 Credit: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

More reactions on the flip.

Not everyone finds it funny.

fullsizerender_4

fullsizerender_3

fullsizerender_5

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Did You Know, For Your Information, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus