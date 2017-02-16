You Won’t Believe Why This Picture Of Brandy & Ray J Is Getting Blasted

Hi haters…

Brandy Blasted Over Ray J Picture

People love to find reasons to poke fun at Brandy, and a recent social media post of her and her little brother was prime picking for internet trolls.

The songstress recently took to Twitter and Instagram to share a post of her and Ray J in a car captioned,”Building our brand and our life together.”

Unfortunately for the Norwood siblings, messy miserables used it as an opportunity to slander Brandy for THAT 2006 driving accident where there was a fatality.

“I pray to God you’re not driving Brandy,” wrote trolls.

Really?

Is it time to let go of the Brandy driving jokes???

More reactions on the flip.