Ho Sit Down: Aged Avocado Kellyanne Conway Banned From MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’, “She’s Not Credible” [Video]

A Discredited Kellyanne Conway Has Been Banned From ‘Morning Joe’

The aging avocado that is Kellyanne Conway has been mashed into gross guacamole after months of sounding ridiculous on cable news.

One show in particular has had enough.

MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ host Mika Brzezinski says that Kellyanne and her special brand of lies are no longer welcome on their program as she is “no longer credible”.

Shots fired, avocado down.

Image via YouTube