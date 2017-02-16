Khloé Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Gives Her The “Family Thing That I’ve Been Craving”

Khloé Kardashian Gushes Over Relationship With Tristan Thompson

Khloé seems to be on a world tour to kill the rumors that she’s jealous of Tristan Thompson’s ex and relationship with his newborn son. Khloé visited “The Talk” this week where she gushed about how happy she is with her Cleveland Cavaliers beau.

“I’m in a really good place. I feel really happy and secure and I’m just in a really positive healthy relationship…”

She even says she loves it when it snows there.

“I actually love Cleveland. Everyone is so nice there. I love the four seasons. I love that it snows. I spent Christmas there and it was — snow. I’m not used to that. I’m born and raised in California, so everyone thinks I’m crazy for loving the snow. I’m like, ‘It’s snowing! This is so fun!’ And he’s like, ‘No, you’re going to get over it in one year.’ But I love it,” Kardashian said.

The one comment we’re not sure Kris Jenner or Jordan Craig will care too much for is Khloé’s sentiment that life with Thompson has given her a “family thing” she’s been craving:

It’s a normal routine life. I love to cook, so I get to cook dinner every day. It’s this home, family thing that I’ve been craving that I get to have in Cleveland.”

Hmmmm… Do you think she’s purposely pushing buttons? Or is it possible that she really is insanely happy and enjoying the domesticity of being boo’ed up with Tristan?

Peep her Valentine’s Day post below:

❤️Happy Valentine's Day ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

Roses from Tristan?