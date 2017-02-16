F.U.B.U. Kelly, Beyoncé & Hov Attend Solange’s Post-Grammys Party

- By Bossip Staff
For the stans…

Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé And Jay Z Attend Solange’s Post-Grammy’s Party

After a disappointing AOTY loss at the Grammys, Beyoncé partied it up with her little sis. Solange threw a classy post-Grammys bash in Hollywood

Solange threw a classy post-Grammys bash in Hollywood that her brother-in-law Jay Z
and sisters Kelly and Bey attended.

Other celebs on hand included Tracee Ellis Ross and Rashida Jones.

The pictures come courtesy of Bey who also updated her Beyonce.com website with more Grammys photos including shots of her Peter Dundas designed gown.

Gorgeous!

More Beyoncé and Solange on the flip.

Beyonce.com

