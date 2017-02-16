Sucker For Love: Rob Kardashian Would Bypass Prenup To Marry Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian So Sprung Blac Chyna May Not Have To Sign Prenup

Rob Kardashian is either way more whipped on Blac Chyna than we realized, or he’s flat out stupid — at least if the latest tabloid stories are true.

According to RadarOnline.com Rob has informed the Kardashian Klan that he wants “nothing to do with a prenup” when it comes to matrimony-dom with Blac Chyna.

“He’s so desperate and determined to get her to marry him, he’s offered to go without a prenup,” an insider said. “This has gone down like a lead balloon with the family, who are terrified of Chyna’s gold-digging reputation.” “He’s so insecure he just doesn’t think she’ll marry him with a prenup,” said the source, “but no one can convince him otherwise.”

Yikes… Do you believe this one? We’d like to think Kris Jenner would NEVER allow such a thing, but then again, Chyna definitely snuck her way into the family AND had the first Kardashian grandchild while the others were looking the other way.

Speaking of that grandbaby, Rob posted this cute shot of Lovie Kris with little Dream earlier this week.

Stealing hearts mama 💕 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Super cute right?

