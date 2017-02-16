Nice News: Elderly Man Teaches Atlanta Teen How To Tie His Tie At Train Station

Man Teaches Atlanta Teen How To Tie His Tie At Train Station

An Atlanta teen was having some trouble tying his tie when a kind elderly gentleman decided to give him a hand. The young man was seated outside of a Lindbergh Center MARTA Station when a woman dressed in a red coat noticed him struggling to put on his tie.

The elderly woman turned to him and asked, “Do you know how to tie it properly?”

“No ma’am,” the teen responded. The woman then tapped her husband on the shoulder, “Come to this side and teach this young man how to tie his tie.”

Check out the Facebook post documenting the beautiful act:

Reminder: There’s still a whole lot of good in this world.

