BlackHistoryMonth: Michael Jackson’s Classic ‘Thriller’ Is The Highest Selling Album Ever, 33 Times Platinum

Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Highest Selling Album Ever At 33 Million Copies

Add another accolade to the late great Michael Jackson’s esteemed resume. The King of Pop is the creator of the highest selling album of all time, ‘Thriller’.

According to Billboard, Jackson’s LP has been certified 33 times platinum by the RIAA!

That means Thriller — released in 1982 — has earned 33 million equivalent album units in the U.S. That sum blends traditional album sales (one album sale equals one unit), tracks sold from an album (10 tracks sold equals one unit) and on-demand audio and/or video streams (1,500 streams equals one unit).

An album that has “Billie Jean”, “Thriller”, AND “Beat It” is likely to NEVER be topped. The folks over at Sony and MJ’s estate say the album has sold 105 million copies worldwide.

But by all means, tell us more about how hot your Soundcloud mixtape is.

Image via Sony