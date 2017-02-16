Shots Fired: Future Takes Digs At Scottie Pippen In New Jawn “Rent Money”, “I Made The Blogs With Ya B!t¢#”

Future’s “Rent Money” Sends Shady Shot At Scottie Pippen Over Larsa Affair

Leave it to Nayvadius to disturb a happy home after the woman has moved on (or back).

Future’s new self-titled album is set to drop later tonight (early Friday morning), but we’ve gotten a preview of a few tracks and the very first song on the album is one that may have Scottie Pippen seeing red. No Chicago Bulls pun intended.

“Rent Money” is a typical trunk-rattling banger for Future, but the shots he appears to take at Scottie Pippen over his perceived affair with then-estranged wife Larsa is sure to stir up some ugly s#!t.

“I made the blogs with ya b**ch, cause I’m ruthless, I made the blogs with ya b**ch, cause I’m ruthless”

Yeaaaah. Dirty Sprite. Dirtier game.

Take a listen to the track for yourself below. Future gets unruly at about 2:57.

Just couldn’t let poor ol’ Scottie live huh? SMH.

Image via Twitter/WENN/Instagram