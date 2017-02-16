Gilbert Arenas Let The Petty Draco BLAM (AGAIN) & No Thottie Is Safe

No Chill Gil Fires Shots At Dusty Auntie Thotties

King Savagey McInstaFingers Gilbert Arenas kicked off NBA All-Star weekend by letting his petty Draco BLAM at “older” thotties plotting on crashing the festivities and pushing young snacks out the way to snag a baller in yet another classic No Chill Gil moment that has Twitter in a tizzy.

Hit the flip to peep No Chill Gil’s savagely petty Instagram pop-off (and reactions).