Drawls Destroyed: Sheree Whitfield’s Son Is STILL Making The Savages Salivate

- By Bossip Staff
In panty melting news…

Kairo Whitfield’s Photo Shoot

Remember when we told you that thirsty savages were lusting over Sheree Whitfield’s 20-year-old son Kairo?

Well there’s even more for the savages to salivate over, now that the Morehouse College student has posed for some sexy new photos.

In the US Magazine shoot, Kairo who stands at 6-foot-6, loses his shirt and shows off his washboard abs.

And according to Sheree Kario’s single.

“I get so many questions about Kairo, not only from young women [but also] from older women, the cougars,” Sheree told The Daily Dish. “So stay back, cougars. But, yeah, Kairo’s very single. He’s young. I just want him to have fun.”

What do YOU think about Kairo’s sexy photos?

Kairo recently played the love interest in Fantasia’s music video.

