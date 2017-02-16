Love & Hip Hop Cast Celebrates Mona Scott Young’s 50th Birthday

Yandy Smith Hosted The Private Dinner For Mona Scott-Young

“Love & Hip Hop” creator Mona Scott-Young rang in her 50th birthday in style surrounded by the cast of her hit show.

The reality TV boss celebrated turning 50 with a private dinner at Clyde Frazier’s Wine & Dine Feb. 15 in Midtown Manhattan, with the likes of Remy Ma, Papoose, Juju and VH1 staffers coming out to support her.

Scott-Young looked like a woman half her age in a leopard-print dress and her hair in loose waves. But the modest mogul was quick to point out that besides her birthday and entertaining the masses, there were more pressing things the public needed to take action on.

“Right now we’re going through some trying times, and what we offer up is entertainment and it’s great and it has its place, but I want to make sure that the people are staying engaged and paying attention to what’s happening around them,” Scott-Young told BOSSIP. “Because I think we learned a very valuable lesson about being complacent and not making sure we step forward and make our voices heard.”

Reality star Yandy Smith hosted the dinner, which was produced by Nikkia McClain of Tene Nicole and its marketing and public relations was handled by Latoya Shambo of Black Girl Digital.

Guests enjoyed an open bar and feasted on filet mignon and lobster tails stuffed with crabmeat for the invite-only fete. At the end of the night, Later, Yandy paid tribute to her mentor and led the guests in singing the Stevie Wonder version of “Happy Birthday.”

Scott said she’d been celebrating her birthday all month long by skydiving, taking a trip to the Caribbean and enjoying brunches with her girlfriends.

“Now Yandy threw this wonderful dinner, so I’m just like, enjoying this,” Scott-Young told us, and gave a sneak peek on some of her upcoming projects:

“Now I’m focusing a little bit on expanding beyond the franchise, and looking to get into scripted,” Scott-Young said. “I’m working on some scripted projects, a biopic. I won’t say just yet (who the biopic is about), but it’s someone we all know and love.”

Photos by Patrick Naree and Vocab Entertainment