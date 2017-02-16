Trump Asked Reporter To Set Up Meeting With CBC… Because She’s Black

Donald Trump Asked Black Reporter To Set Up Meeting With CBC

Donald Trump’s explosive diarrhea of a press conference crescendoed to a farty pitch when Sunkist Stalin asked brilliant African-American reporter April Ryan to arrange a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucasus because she just so happens to be a black person. Yes, in real life.

Look at your president:

.@AprilDRyan asked Trump if he'll meet with the Congressional Black Caucus. He responded: "Are they friends of yours?" pic.twitter.com/17fo0G6meK — theGrio.com (@theGrio) February 16, 2017

YES. HE. REALLY. ASKED. HER. TO. SET. UP. A. MEETING.

Did he really just ask April Ryan if the Congressional Black Congress were "friends of hers?" #trumppressconference #theresistance #resist pic.twitter.com/lRdiKcsFK3 — Wear Your Dissent (@wearyourdissent) February 16, 2017

April responded on Twitter to the request with this:

I am a journalist not a convener! But thank you for answering my questions. https://t.co/fe9cGXG46w — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) February 16, 2017

She should have responded with this:

We’re all doomed.