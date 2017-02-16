Trump Asked Reporter To Set Up Meeting With CBC… Because She’s Black
- By Bossip Staff
Donald Trump Asked Black Reporter To Set Up Meeting With CBC
Donald Trump’s explosive diarrhea of a press conference crescendoed to a farty pitch when Sunkist Stalin asked brilliant African-American reporter April Ryan to arrange a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucasus because she just so happens to be a black person. Yes, in real life.
Look at your president:
YES. HE. REALLY. ASKED. HER. TO. SET. UP. A. MEETING.
April responded on Twitter to the request with this:
She should have responded with this: