Copycat Killer: FBI Pops Gun-Toting White Supremacist Who Was Planning Dylann Roof-Esque Attack

FBI Arrests A South Carolina Man Who Planned A Dylann Roof Style Shooting

Dylann Roof was recently sentenced to death for the murder of 9 people inside a Charleston, South Carolina church.

Yesterday, the FBI arrested a man who wanted to be just like him according to USAToday.

Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, 29, was arrested at a motel in Myrtle Beach, S.C., after buying a .40-caliber Glock, FBI agent Grant Lowe wrote in an affidavit. McDowell, a convicted felon, caught the attention of authorities after a December Facebook post about a synagogue in Myrtle Beach. Horry County Police had kept track of McDowell since his release from prison on felony burglary charges a few years ago because he made connections with white supremacists while behind bars, according to the affidavit. According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, McDowell, of Conway, S.C., referenced Dylann Roof, the man convicted of the racially motivated killing of nine African Americans at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015. Roof was sentenced to 18 death sentences and 15 life sentences, the statutory maximum for each of the 33 federal counts lodged against him in January.

We’re certainly thankful for the FBI and the Horry County Police Dept. for keeping tabs and apprehending this azzhole. That said, we hope that law enforcement agencies continue to keep an eye on these racist douchebags who talk crazy on social media.

What happened at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church can never, ever, ever happen again.

Image via AP/Horry County