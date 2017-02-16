Master P Is Swirling It Up With THIS Surgery Millionaire And Getting Showered With Expensive Gifts
Master P’s New Relationship With Surgery CEO
Looks like all of Master P’s money woes from his last marriage caused him look for a lady with her own bank this time around.
According to TMZ, Percy Miller has been quietly coupled up with millionaire Simin Hashemizadeh, CEO at South Pacific Surgery Center in Beverly Hills.
Simin and Percy have known each other for several years — as evidenced by this pic she posted of herself hugged up with her “very talented friend and entrepreneur” back in 2012.
But now, things have taken a turn for the serious, and these two are going strong. The millionairess seems pretty taken with her Ice Cream Man…so much so that, in return for making her say “uhhhh” on the regular, Simin is making it rain on Master P. For V-Day alone, she surprised him with a $270k white 2016 Rolls Royce Ghost, to match hers of course, and a pair of $50k diamond earrings.
Hit the flip for a closer look at Master P’s brand new boo…
Splash/Instagram/Twitter
