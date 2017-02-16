Master P Is Swirling It Up With THIS Surgery Millionaire And Getting Showered With Expensive Gifts

Master P’s New Relationship With Surgery CEO

Looks like all of Master P’s money woes from his last marriage caused him look for a lady with her own bank this time around.

According to TMZ, Percy Miller has been quietly coupled up with millionaire Simin Hashemizadeh, CEO at South Pacific Surgery Center in Beverly Hills.

You don't love someone bc of their looks , or their clothes, or their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear ❤️ share the love and may everyone have a wonderful Valentine's Day! A post shared by Simin Hashemizadeh (@siminhashemizadeh) on Feb 14, 2016 at 7:34am PST

Simin and Percy have known each other for several years — as evidenced by this pic she posted of herself hugged up with her “very talented friend and entrepreneur” back in 2012.

But now, things have taken a turn for the serious, and these two are going strong. The millionairess seems pretty taken with her Ice Cream Man…so much so that, in return for making her say “uhhhh” on the regular, Simin is making it rain on Master P. For V-Day alone, she surprised him with a $270k white 2016 Rolls Royce Ghost, to match hers of course, and a pair of $50k diamond earrings.

Hit the flip for a closer look at Master P’s brand new boo…

