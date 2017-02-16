Master P Is Swirling It Up With THIS Surgery Millionaire And Getting Showered With Expensive Gifts

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

The 8th Annual Essence Black Women In Music takes place in Los Angeles. Pictured: Master P Ref: SPL1438852 090217 Picture by: AdMedia / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

Master P’s New Relationship With Surgery CEO

Looks like all of Master P’s money woes from his last marriage caused him look for a lady with her own bank this time around.

According to TMZ, Percy Miller has been quietly coupled up with millionaire Simin Hashemizadeh, CEO at South Pacific Surgery Center in Beverly Hills.

Simin and Percy have known each other for several years — as evidenced by this pic she posted of herself hugged up with her “very talented friend and entrepreneur” back in 2012.

siminmasterpftr

But now, things have taken a turn for the serious, and these two are going strong. The millionairess seems pretty taken with her Ice Cream Man…so much so that, in return for making her say “uhhhh” on the regular, Simin is making it rain on Master P. For V-Day alone, she surprised him with a $270k white 2016 Rolls Royce Ghost, to match hers of course, and a pair of $50k diamond earrings.

Hit the flip for a closer look at Master P’s brand new boo…

Splash/Instagram/Twitter

You can keep the universe if I can have my shopping in Italy!! @fashionnova #cfn #florenceitaly #designspiration

A post shared by Simin Hashemizadeh (@siminhashemizadeh) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Coupled Up, For Your Information, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus