Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Call Off All Wedding Plans, Are Reportedly Done “For Real” This Time

Rob And Chyna Call Off The Wedding

Rob and Chyna have split up for the umpteenth time…but this time it’s serious. We think. Probably.

Despite reports that Rob is so sprung on Chyna and hype to make things official that he doesn’t even want her to sign prenuptial papers…it turns out that none of that will be necessary anyway, because there’s NOT going to be a wedding.

According to People, the two finally faced that this entire whirlwind relationship wasn’t working and decided to quietly and non-dramatically call things quits, for once.

“They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off. They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

As anyone who watched their show knows, “less dramatic” isn’t exactly this couple’s style. So for these two to calmly and quietly split and try to figure out the whole co-parenting thing…seems like they could actually be for real this time around.

But frankly, we don’t know which way is up with these two, and we honestly don’t think they do either. Today they’re broken up, tomorrow they’re posting lovey-dovey videos to Instagram.

What do YOU think? Are Rob and Chyna staying split this time around?

Instagram