Former Village People Singer Says The Grammys Has A Racist Secret Committee That Blocks Black Winners

Victor Willis Calls Out Grammys For Racist Voting Practices

We already know the Grammys don’t have a strong track record for recognizing “Us” and our musical accomplishments. And Lord KNOWS the backlash that came after Adele scooped up “Beyonce’s Award” last weekend.

But one singer is swearing that the Grammys aren’t just out of touch or slanted toward older, whiter singers…but that there’s a committee in place whose sole purpose it is to make SURE that too many Black artists don’t skip across the stage with gold trophies.

Victor Willis, the “cop” and lead singer of the Village People sent a strongly worded letter to the President of the Recording Academy, demanding he confess to the public about the existence of the secret group that he says was back in 1985 formed after Lionel Richie beat out Bruce Springsteen for the Album of the Year.

According to TMZ, Willis says the committee’s only purpose is to “override the decision of Grammy voters in the event the select committee does not like who the Grammy voter has chosen” for the 4 most important awards.

“The question is how many African Americans are on that committee? If certain people at the Grammys don’t like who the voters have chosen, a Grammy committee will simply override the voters and subsequently select who they think should win. Like Adele, maybe?”

Well, damn.

TMZ researched it further and it does appear that there is indeed a secret committee in place, but allegedly it’s designed cancel out “embarrassing” nominations — lip-syncers like, Milli Vanilli, for instance. But once the nominations are set in stone, the Grammy voters have the final word. So they say.

Do YOU think the Grammys go out of their way to block black folks from winning?