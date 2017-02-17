Down In The DM: Seth Rogen Slides Into Donald Trump Jr.’s Inbox To Help Make America Great Again

Seth Rogen Sends Pleading Direct Message To Donald Trump Jr. On Twitter

We all have to do our part as members of the #resistance of President Agent Orange. The fight will call for many forms of resistance, protests, marches, VOTING, community organization and DMs.

That’s right, DM’s.

As a celebrity, Seth Rogen is making sure that he’s not just another famous face grandstanding on an award show stage. Once he realized that President Cheeto’s son was following him on Twitter he sprang into action.

Yo! @DonaldJTrumpJr! I noticed you follow me on Twitter. Please ask your dad to resign before he destroys the planet. Thanks dude. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

To make sure that his public message didn’t get lost in a sea of hateful mentions, Seth took it a step further…

Let's see if this works! pic.twitter.com/q5b3d8U4Nx — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

Seth Rogen, a true blue pothead patriot.

Images via WENN/Instagram