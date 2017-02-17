Down In The DM: Seth Rogen Slides Into Donald Trump Jr.’s Inbox To Help Make America Great Again
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Seth Rogen Sends Pleading Direct Message To Donald Trump Jr. On Twitter
We all have to do our part as members of the #resistance of President Agent Orange. The fight will call for many forms of resistance, protests, marches, VOTING, community organization and DMs.
That’s right, DM’s.
As a celebrity, Seth Rogen is making sure that he’s not just another famous face grandstanding on an award show stage. Once he realized that President Cheeto’s son was following him on Twitter he sprang into action.
To make sure that his public message didn’t get lost in a sea of hateful mentions, Seth took it a step further…
Seth Rogen, a true blue pothead patriot.
Images via WENN/Instagram