The Warriors Got Memed To Boot-Cut Hell Over Unswaggy Youth Pastor Outfits
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16
❯
❮
The Internet Vs. The Very Unswaggy Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are a fun-loving and championship-contending bunch that represent everything good and pure about the NBA. But they’re also the corniest, unswaggiest team EVER with an undying love for 1998 JC Penney fashions that were memed to boot-cut Hell YET AGAIN.
Hit the flip for a front row seat to another hilariously petty Golden State roasting.