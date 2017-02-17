The Warriors Got Memed To Boot-Cut Hell Over Unswaggy Youth Pastor Outfits

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16

amazinggrace

The Internet Vs. The Very Unswaggy Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are a fun-loving and championship-contending bunch that represent everything good and pure about the NBA. But they’re also the corniest, unswaggiest team EVER with an undying love for 1998 JC Penney fashions that were memed to boot-cut Hell YET AGAIN.

badboy

Hit the flip for a front row seat to another hilariously petty Golden State roasting.

christianmingle

burlington

itt

sears

boyoverthere

amazinggrace

    Continue Slideshow

    cialis

    badboy

    ashy1

    ashy2

    hearwhatiwant

    reefer

    suicides

    sawcrime

    antidrug

    jcpenney

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus