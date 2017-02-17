Excellence: Dr. Altha Stewart Named First Black President Of American Psychiatric Association

Dr. Altha Stewart has been named the FIRST African-American president of the American Psychiatric Association. The doctor will lead the 37,000-member association, a first in the organization’s 173-year-old history according to Memphis Business Journal:

Stewart will be the fourth consecutive woman to lead the organization. She will begin her tenure as president-elect in May and become president in May 2018.

“My role will be standing at the intersection of race and gender in a national organization,” Stewart said. “It’s a unique position. … It’s an honor. I’m humbled and I’m happy to serve.”

Stewart is the chief of Social and Community Psychiatry at University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC). She was among the first class of women to what is now Christian Brothers University. She graduated from Temple University Medical School and was a resident at Hahnemann University Hospital, both in Philadelphia.