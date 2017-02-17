That’s Nice: Tiffany Trump Accepts Whoopi Goldberg’s Offer To Sit Together At NYFW

Tiffany Trump Accepts Whoopi Goldberg’s Offer To Sit Together

Yesterday, we reported ‘The View’ host Whoopi Goldberg went BALLISTIC after discovering designers dismissed Tiffany Trump during New York Fashion Week. Apparently, nobody wanted the toxic Trump name poisoning their runway fashion shows…

How nice?

Tiffany has responded to Whoopi’s invitation and says she’d love to sit next to her:

Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg I'd love to sit with you too! 😊 — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) February 15, 2017

Do you think Tiffany or any of Trump’s kids should be treated unfairly for their father’s fawkery?