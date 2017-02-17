That’s Nice: Tiffany Trump Accepts Whoopi Goldberg’s Offer To Sit Together At NYFW

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

whoopi-goldberg-tiffany-trump

Tiffany Trump Accepts Whoopi Goldberg’s Offer To Sit Together

Yesterday, we reported ‘The View’ host Whoopi Goldberg went BALLISTIC after discovering designers dismissed Tiffany Trump during New York Fashion Week. Apparently, nobody wanted the toxic Trump name poisoning their runway fashion shows…

How nice?

Tiffany has responded to Whoopi’s invitation and says she’d love to sit next to her:

Do you think Tiffany or any of Trump’s kids should be treated unfairly for their father’s fawkery?

Categories: Did You Know, For Discussion, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus