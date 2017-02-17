Double-Tap: This Body Positive Thigh Goddess Bae Has Got Instagram Seriously Sweating
Meet one of Instagram's most double-tappable users, @Tayione.
This Houston native is all about body positivity, health, shorts, being a mom and heels and wearing shorts with heels.
This Houston native is all about body positivity, health, shorts, being a mom and heels and wearing shorts with heels.
🐪It's Hump Day right?🐪 Well, on Wednesdays I train #glutes!🍑 • When performing pull-throughs, I keep the weight moderate so that the tension stays in my glutes Vs my hamstrings. Remember to dig into the ground with your heels & keep your core tight. Squeeeeeze with each rep! ➡4 sets of 20reps⬅ 🎶@tinashenow • For training information inquire via email only!💻 #FitTip #NoShotsNeeded #BuildABetterBooty
Eat for the body you want, not the body you have!🍏 • Let go of your unhealthy habits and watch your body transform! If I can do it, trust me…so can you!💯I was, at one point, addicted to Pasta, Coca-Cola & honey buns #sugar!😅😔I cleaned up my diet and have never felt better! • Follow my new training page @trainliketay for more detailed workouts, #FitTips & nutrition advice!🙌 Shot by @anotesphotos • #TrainLikeTay #GirlsWithAbs
Familiarize yourself with your #Beautiful! • My beautiful is a head a naturally poofy curls, the lips of my mother, the eyes of my father, the slight bow in my legs and my #thickthighs which were built from the ground up! 🙌 • When you look in the mirror, focus more on the features that you appreciate most. Speak positivity into your own life and stop comparing yourself to the daily images that you see. Society wants us to feel the need to compare, but for what?? There's only one YOU, that's your power so own it!💯 • What do you truly love about yourself?💕 #SelfConfidence #BodyPositivity #RemainHumble
In order to build muscle, you must EAT & LIFT!💪 • I was able to build the size of my lower body by solely lifting heavy in the past. However these last few months I have focused more on mind to muscle connection, with moderate weight, to improve my symmetry and definition. I am much more engaged and focused with EVERY REP which has yielded great results in a short period of time. • Make sure you know what you're targeting, connect your mind to it, emphasis the contraction, and always switch up your routine! Our bodies are programmed to adapt so be sure to implement new techniques to your workouts! • Lastly, make sure you are eating enough! You have to supply your body with the necessary building blocks in order to build a "new you". Happy lifting…💪 • Follow @trainliketay for details on today's workout. 🙌 #MondayMotivation #TrainLikeTay
Good Morning! 🍵 🌞 • Start your day the right way! If you're going to drink coffee, how does Protein Coffee sound (10g coffee per 2tbsp)? @buzzfitcoffee has a great product. And the powder melts directly in your water (or shakes) which is super convenient when on the go…🙌 • Happy Monday 💋 #MondayMotivation #CoffeeInTheMorning
You can wait until January 1st, or you can start now. A specific time of the year should not be your motivation to make lifestyle changes. The fact that you woke up today and you know deep down inside that YOU CAN DO BETTER…should be enough motivation! Don't take your days for granted.💯Get up and work for what you want! • #MondayMotivation #TrainLikeTay
