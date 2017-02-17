Double-Tap: This Body Positive Thigh Goddess Bae Has Got Instagram Seriously Sweating

- By Bossip Staff
tayione

Personal Trainer @Tayione Has Instagram In A Fitness Frenzy

Meet one of Instagram’s most double-tappable users, @Tayione.

Times are tough nowadays and we’re all looking for ways to practice self-care. We can’t think of any better self-care than fitness and fine-as-hell.

This Houston native is all about body positivity, health, shorts, being a mom and heels and wearing shorts with heels.

We offer many thanks.

Flip it over to see more of this bandwidth beauty.

Mondays don't bother me.🙌 Everyday feels like a Saturday!! • #MondayMotivation #PositiveVibesOnly

A post shared by Just call me Tay…♎ (@tayione) on

🤔💭 Shot by @ah_fotography • • #Fridazed #GoodVibesOnly

A post shared by Just call me Tay…♎ (@tayione) on

    Good Morning Babe…🙃 • Shot by @trill_imagery #SaturdayMorning #LookGoodNaked

    A post shared by Just call me Tay…♎ (@tayione) on

    1.1.17 Day One…👣 • Shot by @ah_fotography #NewYear #Sundaze

    A post shared by Just call me Tay…♎ (@tayione) on

    #BTS with my homie @anotesphotos shooting on his birthday! 🎉 #cake @thecliffthegift #DTLA #Sundaze #PhotoOfTheDay

    A post shared by Just call me Tay…♎ (@tayione) on

    1.30.17 Hi-lite…💄 Headlights…🚘 And a dress that fits just right!😈 • #AllNatural #TrainLikeTay #LookGoodNaked

    A post shared by Just call me Tay…♎ (@tayione) on

    Happy birthday baby!🎉 • Wishing you one hundred more with me right by your side!💑 • #MCE #LibraSeason

    A post shared by Just call me Tay…♎ (@tayione) on

    Tayione is married fellas, take it easy out there…lol.

