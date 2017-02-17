Break-Breakdown: Is Nick Cannon Suffering From Mental Illness Issues?

Is Nick Cannon Okay?

He may be done with his marriage to the very eccentric Mariah Carey, but friends are wondering if Nick Cannon hasn’t entirely divorced crazy from his life.

As we previously reported, Cannon abruptly quit his “America’s Got Talent” hosting gig via social media, but it turns out he wasn’t done cutting ties after that decision.

According to Page Six reports Cannon also dumped his longtime publicist Alla Plotkin and agent Chris Smith.

Other signs causing insiders to raise their eyebrows include how Nick recently “got really into religion,” began wearing robes and turbans and started calling himself “Reverend Dr. Cannon.”

LAWD!

In the meantime, NBC sources told Page Six that network executives struggled to get in contact with Cannon after his social media announcement…

Welp…

Apparently Cannon has heard the rumors about him being cuckoo for cocopuffs because he recently posted THIS:

John Lennon said it best! Soon as you stand up for yourself, they brush you off as crazy! Oh well, I will be crazy with dignity! A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

Nick Cannon likening himself to John Lennon now? Hmmmmm…. Now that’s a stretch.

But seriously, Nick we’re genuinely concerned and hope that all is well. Prayers up for you fam. Dem babies need you and you got another seed on the way!

One thing about Nick thought — when he starts breaking down he doesn’t try to hide the cracks AT ALL. Hit the flip for some disconcerting messages posted over the weekend.

