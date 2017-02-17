Break-Breakdown: Is Nick Cannon Suffering From Mental Illness Issues?
Is Nick Cannon Okay?
He may be done with his marriage to the very eccentric Mariah Carey, but friends are wondering if Nick Cannon hasn’t entirely divorced crazy from his life.
As we previously reported, Cannon abruptly quit his “America’s Got Talent” hosting gig via social media, but it turns out he wasn’t done cutting ties after that decision.
According to Page Six reports Cannon also dumped his longtime publicist Alla Plotkin and agent Chris Smith.
Other signs causing insiders to raise their eyebrows include how Nick recently “got really into religion,” began wearing robes and turbans and started calling himself “Reverend Dr. Cannon.”
LAWD!
In the meantime, NBC sources told Page Six that network executives struggled to get in contact with Cannon after his social media announcement…
Welp…
Apparently Cannon has heard the rumors about him being cuckoo for cocopuffs because he recently posted THIS:
Nick Cannon likening himself to John Lennon now? Hmmmmm…. Now that’s a stretch.
But seriously, Nick we’re genuinely concerned and hope that all is well. Prayers up for you fam. Dem babies need you and you got another seed on the way!
One thing about Nick thought — when he starts breaking down he doesn’t try to hide the cracks AT ALL. Hit the flip for some disconcerting messages posted over the weekend.
Continue Slideshow
At least things seem to be looking up
#SpokenSunday #Oscar #poetry Part 1 Damn! Look what they did to Oscar. Nah, not another trophy rant. I'm talking Oscar Grant, Sandra Bland, Mike Brown, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Freddie Gray. Why we trust what the news say anyway? It's blasphemous, don't get distracted by these lottery tickets and statues. It's just fake gold and plastic. We come from Pharaohs with no masters. What happened? We went from golden tombs to closed caskets. The Black Plague, they want us to catch it. Just ask Magic, Malcolm, Martin, Muhammad Ali, Bill Cosby. It's tragic. How the enemy can tear down our community and rewrite the history by highlighting our flaws. But let he who cast the first stone, who constitutes the new laws. Nah, I ain't never seen Empire but I serve my own throne. What I look like begging them to let royalty into they home. As for me and my house, we'll serve the Lord! We crying for votes but how many of us is on the board. Better yet, when's the last time you showed up and supported the NAACP Awards? I want what's mine, not yours. Fuck getting my foot in. I'm building my own doors. (cont…)
And there was this positive moment
#SpokenSundays #Oscar #poetry Part 2 (cont…) I want what's mine, not yours. Fuck getting my foot in. I'm building my own doors. Hollywood mainstream don't validate me, yo. Like Hov say, Save the accolades, just the doe. You in this show for the business, or this business for the show? Talent and brilliance? Hands down, man we got that shit. That's why I told Chris, man go 'head and rock that shit. You got the Juice now. Fight the Power. Hell yeah, I'm gonna watch that ceremony where they gonna let a black man be the Master for at least two hours. So don't waste your voice, don't waste your prayers. Save'em for the thousands killed in Nigeria, Kenya, The Philippines, Syria or right here in our urban areas. Low America. Nah, now no one cares. What about my mother raising a son while working three jobs and still equating to less than minimum wage? What about me being placed on medication before my system could age? What about that prison industrial system turning Brothers into new slaves? Where's the outrage? Where the complaints at? Overcoming obstacles, definition of Black. Hashtag #facts. But I guess they don't make no awards for that.(cont…)
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://www.naijarepublic.com/break-breakdown-is-nick-cannon-suffering-from-mental-illness-issues/ Break-Breakdown: Is Nick Cannon Suffering From Mental Illness Issues? - NaijaRepublic Site