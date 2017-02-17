Hey, Big Head!!!! Here’s What Fans Think About Rob & Chyna’s Breakup

It’s a wrap!!!

Fans React To Rob And Chyna Calling Off Their Wedding

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have split (for real this time), and some fans are ecstatic.

As previously reported, after the duo split and reconciled 4,521,034 times in between welcoming baby Dream, the duo’s said to be a wrap FOR THE FINAL TIME and the summer wedding they were planning is off.

According to People:

“They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off. They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

Hmmmm. Interestingly enough we reported that Chyna was spotted getting cozy with a mystery man, and neither Rob nor Chyna sent each other Valentine’s Day messages this week.

The couple was last seen together last month.

After news of the final Rob and Chyna breakup dropped, Rob Kardashian saw his IG comments fill up with thirsty fans looking to give the broken hearted reality star some comfort.

“Hey big head!” wrote several ladies to the new dad.





Really, y’all?

Do YOU wanna holler at Rob??? Furthermore, do you think he and Chyna are really done this time???

More fan reactions to Rob and Chyna’s split on the flip.

