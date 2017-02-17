Baller Beating: NFL-er Darrelle Revis Catches Multiple Charges For Allegedly Knocking Out TWO Men

New York Jets Darrelle Revis Charged With Felonies For Knocking 2 Men Out

People are gonna get enough of running up on famous people with camera phones already recording.

According to DailyMail, New York Jets baller Darrelle Revis has been charged with four felonies first-degree and one misdemeanor after putting two men to sleep on the streets of Pittsburgh Sunday night.

Revis faces two counts of aggravated assault, in addition to robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and terroristic threats according to a docket sheet that filed last night.

A couple of guys thought they recognized Revis as he was walking down the street at 2:43 a.m. They proceeded to asked if he was indeed Darrelle Revis, when he confirmed, one of the men pulled out his phone and immediately started recording.

Not sure about you, but everything about that sounds threatening.

Anyway, here’s went allegedly transpired after that:

An argument ensued, ending with another man helping Revis, according to the police statement. Police say the 22-year-old man and the 21-year-old man claimed they were punched and knocked out. According to police, the two men regained consciousness and spoke to authorities. Witnesses told police that the two men were unconscious for about 10 minutes. The responding officers viewed the video on the phone and confirmed that the person was Revis.

And that’s exactly what the f**k they get. Hell is wrong with these people?!?

Darrelle’s lawyer said in a statement that Revis was attacked by at least 5 men.

SEE YOU IN COURT!

Image via Google/ESPN/WENN