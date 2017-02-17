Exclusive: Remy Ma Says All Women Should Have Access To IVF

Remy Ma Opens Up About Fertility Struggle

Rapper Remy Ma said she still plans to conceive a child with husband Papoose after suffering a traumatic miscarriage last year.

“On Love & Hip Hop, me and my husband chose to share our story with our loss,” Remy told us at Mona Scott Young’s birthday dinner Feb. 15 before heading to LA to promote her new album, “Plata O Plomo,” a collaboration with Fat Joe.

“I actually had an ectopic pregnancy, where you’re pregnant, but it’s not in the womb. It’s happening in your fallopian tubes, which are not designed to carry a baby.”

Remy said she first suffered an ectopic pregnancy when she was just 17 – and almost died from internal bleeding.

“I didn’t even know I was pregnant,” she said. “They did a tubal ligation, where they took a tube out, but I still had one fallopian tube left, and they said it would be hard for me to have a baby.”

But her diagnosis didn’t stop her from delivering a healthy son, now 16, and trying for a baby with Papoose. She said the night she lost her baby, she had a big concert and went on despite feeling unwell. The pain gradually got worse, and Papoose ended up taking her to the hospital in the middle of the night.

“I kind of knew after they did the sonogram,” Remy said. “They (the hospital staff) started moving differently. The nurse was making phone calls. I was like, ‘What’s happening?’”

Her remaining fallopian tube burst because of the baby, and after surgery, doctors told her that she wouldn’t be able to conceive naturally. Now, she said she’s working with a medical team to complete a round of IVF once she fully recovers from the ectopic pregnancy, and she said she hopes one day that the expensive treatment is accessible to all women.

“So many women have been through the same thing, and I realized that in-vitro is minimum $15,000 or $20,000, easily,” Remy told BOSSIP. “There’s no cheaper route. I have the money, so I didn’t think about it, but the average woman that this happens to doesn’t have that kind of money.”

The Grammy-nominated artist added: “So, a girl like me, who wasn’t blessed to become a rapper or have the salary that I have, if this happens to her, she has to go through life without having any children. And I think it’s so crazy that you can use your health insurance, not to have a child, but to have an abortion. I don’t understand that.”

But besides making babies and music, Remy said she is also working on a relationship book with Papoose.

“Her’s going to give his perspective andI’m going to give mine,” she said. “Everyone is always asking us, how do you guys do it? How do I find a man like that…It’s really based on how we treat each other, how we feel about each other and how we keep our relationship together.”