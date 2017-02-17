This Pregnancy Announcement From A Paraplegic Man And His Fiancée Is Viral For All The Right Reasons

Guys, I've got good news. The wall says it all! Sooo excited to announce that @amandadiesen and I are expecting baby Krieg in August 2017! 📷 @kayladuffinphotography #fertilemyrtle #ParalyzedAndPregnant A post shared by Todd Krieg (@toddkrieg531) on Feb 8, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

Paralyzed Man Proves He’s Still Got Swimmers

This is really sweet. An Ohio couple decided to have a little fun while announcing their pregnancy to friends and family. The announcement was pretty non-traditional, but then again, so is the couple. 23-year-old Todd Krieg has been paralyzed from the neck down since a dirt bike accident in 2014. He met his now fiancé Amanda Diesen in 2015 when he attended a paralysis center called Project Walk in Carlsbad, CA where she was working as a recovery specialist.

“I was first drawn to Todd’s good looks! I thought he was a total babe,” Diesen told People. “I’m also drawn to his sense of humor, and ability to put on a happy face despite the struggles and huge life-changing event he has endured.”

The shoot pulled the couple even closer together when Krieg proposed…

“It was great, we’re so goofy, and we wanted something to portray our relationship,” Diesen said of the shoot. “I had looked a ton on Pinterest, but there aren’t a lot of ideas for those in a wheelchair. I stumbled across one where a dad was holding a sign that said ‘I did that,’ so it gave me the idea to write, ‘It still works.’”

Our Valentines Day present was finding out that we are having a baby BOY! We are so beyond excited! We can't wait to meet him! #prayedforapenis #🍆 #myboy @kayladuffinphotography A post shared by Todd Krieg (@toddkrieg531) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

The couple recently discovered that they’re expecting a boy. They’re also hoping to win a free wedding.

If you guys could do me a HUGE favor, please click on the link in my bio to vote for Amanda and I to win an all expenses paid dream wedding! Every vote counts, and you can vote every day! It would mean the world to us both! THANK YOU!!!! @amandadiesen A post shared by Todd Krieg (@toddkrieg531) on Feb 11, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

Oh for the overly curious folks wondering HOW the couple conceived. Here are the dirty deets:

“We thought we’d need to look into devices or doctor visits or maybe even IVF,” she says. “We definitely didn’t think it would be able to happen naturally!

“It’s totally different for anyone with a spinal cord injury. Todd does not feel it when stuff is going on, but is occasionally able to reach climax.”

Pretty sure this competition is a lock for them

