Cover Girl Responds To Their Highlightin’ Headass Ambassador’s Ebola Comments

Cover Girl Responds To The James Charles Controversy

Remember when we told you that Cover Girl’s first male ambassador was getting dragged for making a racist comment about the continent of Africa?

“I can’t believe we’re going to Africa today omg what if we get Ebola?” wrote the teen according to Affinity Mag who caught the tweet before he deleted it.

Well now the beauty brand’s responding to the controversy. According to Cover Girl, James’ comments don’t represent their brand’s. Furthermore they respect all cultures.



It’s quite obvious that as of now Cover Girl has no plans to fire James and people are taking notice.

Soooo they’re really just gonna let this one go, huh? Does their lack of action towards James change your mind about Cover Girl or do you think his apology and their statement was enough?

Furthermore do YOU think James Charles should be fired???

