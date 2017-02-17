Bye Debra Lee! Hampton University’s President Is BIG Mad At BET’s ‘The Quad’

Fair or foul???

Dr. William R. Harvey Disapproves Of BET’s “The Quad”

While some people are entranced by BET’s “The Quad” and its HBCU based storytelling, others think it’s an absolute disgrace, timed to shame historically black institutions during black history month.

In particular, the President of a certain prominent historically black college is none too pleased with BET’s new show.

Dr. William R. Harvey, the longstanding President of Virginia’s Hampton University, sent a scathing letter out to Debra Lee and BET for “The Quad”, the new series that depicts HBCU culture at “Georgia A&M University.”

According to Harvey it’s a poor representation of historically black colleges because the drama centers around “unethical behavior” including sex and drugs and the fictitious school is driven almost solely by the band program.

“Devoid of any reference to academics, The Quad is about a president who is promiscuous, trustees who are unwilling to deal with a rogue band director, and a band director who condones criminal activity on the part of his drum major.,” wrote Harvey according to HBCU Digest who obtained copies of the 3-page letter.

“The Quad will lead many to believe that HBCUs exist because of their marching bands; that our presidents are unethical; that our boards are dysfunctional and have misplaced priorities; that our faculty, students and administrators are driven by sex, alcohol, marijuana, low self-esteem, parties and a preoccupation with music; that it is acceptable to disrespect women; that university policy can be set by a band director; and that there are no standards of conduct or penalties for bad behavior.

Doctor Harvey also went on to call it “fake news” and said that its February debut is especially offensive.

“We cannot afford this kind of storytelling,” wrote Harvey. “It amounts to the type of ‘fake news’ that is prevalent today. You see, all that most people know about HBCUs is what they see on television. What I saw on BET February 1st was not accurate; rather, it was a bogus representation of very important and historic institutions.”

Dr. Harvey is known for his strong opinions, he previously defended Talladega College for performing during Trump’s inauguration.



