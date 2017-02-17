Ladies Of Latex: Florida Cops Bust Mother-Daughter Duo Turning Tricks In Motel 6

Cops Arrest Mother-Daughter Duo Turning Tricks In Motel 6

A mother-daughter duo have been arrested after Florida cops found a backpage.com ad placed by a “SeXy MILF” with an “Awesome Attitude & Personality” who enjoyed performing sloppy toppy without a condom, a cop called to arrange a $100, 30-minute encounter with “Tamara.”

According to The Smoking Gun, the duo were up to some very old tricks:

According to a charging affidavit, “Tamara” directed the undercover officer to a Motel 6 in Kissimmee. The online ad claimed “Tamara” was 38 and that she hated “the taste of Latex.” When the officer arrived at the motel Tuesday afternoon, he was greeted at the door by Tanja Gammon, 57, who “was wearing lingerie.” After retrieving a condom from her purse, Gammon pulled the undercover cop’s hand towards her crotch and said, “You got to make sure I don’t have a di*k.” As the cop waited for a takedown team to barge into the room, Gammon “kept grabbing my underwear until she briefly exposed my penis,” noted Officer Ramy Yacoub. While being arrested, Gammon yelled, “I didn’t take the money yet, I didn’t take the money yet! So it really doesn’t matter!”

Seriously?

The Gammons, turning tricks together at the Motel 6, apparently alternated as each other’s lookout and security. As she was being driven to jail, Darcel told an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputy that she “knew I was a cop and that I called her first but she knew better than to call back.”

WELCOME TO FLORIDA!!!!