Patriots Baller Chris Long Claps Back At Critics Mad He Won’t Go To White House

Chris Long Makes Fun Of Critics Angry He Won’t Go To White House

New England Patriots player Chris Long is one of several members of the Super Bowl-winning team who have announced plans to skip a visit to the White House.

In the meantime, his critics have been coming at him hard over the decision. But Long isn’t one to let trolls trouble him… Nope. Instead he retweeted the nonsense with rebuttal after rebuttal.

Sorry dude. I appreciate your support of me as a football player, but I just don't get this tweet. https://t.co/TfmK7hbEmY — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"Respect the office" Ok birther theory guy — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"Stick to football" you don't look like a state senator yourself there bud. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"I hope they cut you" I'm a free agent. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"stop being self important. I'm no longer a fan" I'm self important but you thought this was important enough to bring to my attention, eh? — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You just wanna be a cool lib" Actually I'm well aware the minute I believe something they don't, libs will hit me w this GIF pic.twitter.com/yvc9iBskvm — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You just wanna be a cool lib"

As a football player, liberals thought I was a living, breathing piece of steak before I agreed with them. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You hate the troops" The secondary focus of my foundation (out of two causes) is veteran support. Do your research. Also, not relatable. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You hate white people" You realize all humans that live in America should be concerned? Also that assumption says something about you. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You hate white people" Oh yeah, for sure. I despise them but I named my son (who is white) after an outlaw country singer. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"Stop believing the media." Dude I just saw you retweet Fox News. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You should go talk to trump if you want change" I'm skipping a photo op, not a congressional hearing. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

I think that's it but check this gem out. Bye for now! pic.twitter.com/4kyxRgG4bV — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

So I've listened to it all week. And it's sparse really. Most people aren't ridiculous. Thought y'all may enjoy that thread. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

We’re trying not to be the “libs” Long is taking jabs at but we can’t help but approve these messages. These tweets demonstrate that apparently not only is Chris Long an incredible athlete, he’s also very FUNNY and an outstanding human.

