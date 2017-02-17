Patriots Baller Chris Long Claps Back At Critics Mad He Won’t Go To White House
- By Bossip Staff
New England Patriots player Chris Long is one of several members of the Super Bowl-winning team who have announced plans to skip a visit to the White House.
In the meantime, his critics have been coming at him hard over the decision. But Long isn’t one to let trolls trouble him… Nope. Instead he retweeted the nonsense with rebuttal after rebuttal.
We’re trying not to be the “libs” Long is taking jabs at but we can’t help but approve these messages. These tweets demonstrate that apparently not only is Chris Long an incredible athlete, he’s also very FUNNY and an outstanding human.
Do you agree with Long and other Patriots who have elected not to visit the White House? Do you think the players who do plan to attend should be ashamed?