Rumor Control: Woody McClain Explains His Anti-Black Women ‘White Is Right’ Tweets

Actor Woody McClain Explains His “Anti-Black Women” Tweets

Remember when we told you about Woody McClain’s seemingly anti-black women tweets that came back to haunt him?

In the pre-fame tweets Woody glorified white women and said “white is right” and in another he added that “black girls are soooo overrated.”

Well after already pleading his case on social media, the actor who played an adult-aged Bobby Brown in the New Edition biopic, told MadameNoire that the entire thing was a gross misunderstanding.

According to Woody he was a comedian before making his New Edition movie debut and the “white is right” tweet was a joke.

“Listen, before New Edition came out, I do comedy. Woody does comedy,” said the actor on the carpet of ESSENCE’s Black Women In Music event. “So it was a tweet that was taken out content what I said—the tweet that I wrote was ‘If it ain’t white it ain’t right.’ Me growing up through comedy, that’s a comedy reference. ‘Once you go Black, you never go back.’ That’s a comedy reference.”

As for the other ones, they’re the result of Photoshop. Woody says he LOVES black women like his mother and his sister, and he would “never disrespect his black queens.”

“So I feel like somebody took that tweet, added more Tweets, photoshopped it, undefeated. You will not beat Photoshop,” said Woody. And they’re adding more to my tweets, I love Black women. I always push for Black women. When I shoot my videos—go to follow me @woody_thegreat, you will see all my content. I promote Black love. […] “My mother is Black. My sister is Black. I love my Black queens. I push for positivity every time I do my comedy videos. I’m doing it to put us in a positive light. So I’m not even mad that this happened. I’m actually happy.”

Going back and photoshopping a budding new actor’s tweets???? Hmmmm, does someone have a personal vendetta against Woody orrrr….



Watch his interview below.

Do YOU believe Woody McClain?

WENN