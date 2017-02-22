Charlamagne Talks Going Live For New Season Of MTV’S “Uncommon Sense”

“Uncommon Sense” Will Air Live On MTV2 Feb 24 At 11:30 PM EST

Charlamagne Tha God said the newest season of his late night chat show “Uncommon Sense” might be one of the most explosive ever.

Why? Because they’ll be going live for every taping, a style that “The Breakfast Club” host said he relishes.

“MTV is either making a good decision or a bad decision by letting me go live,” Charlamagne told BOSSIP. “I prefer that energy of being able to do it once. Throwing things against the wall and seeing if it sticks.”

The media personality also said the show will be tackling meatier topics this season, like politics and finding answers to social and political issues.

“I think we’re taking a more socially conscious aspect,” he said. “We’re just in this era where politics is pop culture and it’s always something going on with that devilish administration.”

“We know all the problems,” Charlamagne added. “We’re trying to discuss solutions on how we can survive this administration as a people and move forward.”

Besides the new season of “Uncommon Sense,” up next for Charlamagne is the release of his new book, “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes To Those Who Create It,” about the eight principles that he learned that propelled him to success.