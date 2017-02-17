Jesus Take The Wheel: Oakland Gunman With High-Powered Rifle Spray Paints Peen On Neighbor’s Car

Active Shooter In Oakland Apprehended By Police After Long Standoff

Gun control is cool.

Especially when you think about guys like this Oakland man who brandished a high-powered rifle and started taking aim out of his bedroom window.

According to a CBS report, local police just had a long standoff with a clearly troubled man that began around 9am this morning.

We say “clearly troubled” because, well…

Crazed gunman in Oakland pic.twitter.com/tGakE3iYTe — MickD (@mickd415) February 17, 2017

Yes. That is a penis.

Police quickly rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. The gunman was clearly seen in helicopter video shooting out a window of a home on Las Vegas Ave. located near the high school which was on lock down. The gunman then exited the home, spray painted eyes on a neighbor’s garage and also spray painted a white car on the street. He then walked into the backyard, fired shots toward a fence and then the helicopter. The man was shooting at residents and parked cars and fired on Oakland police officers as they arrived, Oakland police spokeswoman Officer Johnna Watson said.

You can only imagine the crazy s#!t they are gonna find on this guy’s Facebook page by this evening.

Luckily no one had been reported hurt.

Image via CBS