YUUUUP! Trey Songz Says KeKe Palmer Tried To Defame Him & Lied About THIS

Trey Songz Claps Back At KeKe Palmer’s Sexual Intimidation Claims

Remember when we told you that Keke Palmer blasted Trey Songz for using unauthorized footage of her in a music video that she says was the result of “sexual intimidation?”

Well after Keke atold Larry King that she plans to file legal action against Trey, she then suddenly told Fox 5 that they’d reached a resolution;

“We definitely came to a resolution. I think what happens is that everybody doesn’t know how everything works. In the industry, there is protocol. At the end of the day we have to say what we don’t like.

Unfortunately for her, it looks like that resolution is “news” to Trey Songz and he’s speaking out.

As previously reported Trey was on “The Breakfast Club” this week, and spoke to Charlamagne, Angela Yee and Envy about his issue with KeKe.

According To Trigga, EVERYONE at the party that KeKe attended was well aware that they were being filmed.

“Ain’t nobody put her on camera without asking,” said Trey. “There’s a sign on the door: ‘you step on the premises, you will be recorded.’ Point blank period. I don’t have to say nothing else about nothing.”

Furthermore, he thinks KeKe tried to defame him.

“I will say that her and I have had a friendship, it was always cool.—[Now] she was doing the most to defame me, I thought that was wack,” said Trey.

