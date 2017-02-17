‘A United Kingdom’ Tells The True Interracial Love Story Of Botswana’s Black King [VIDEO]

David Oyelowo Brings History To Life In ‘A United Kingdom’

‘A United Kingdom’ lands in select theaters today!

A UNITED KINGDOM is the true story of King Seretse Khama of Botswana (David Oyelowo) and Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike), a white woman from London, which caused an international uproar when they decided to marry in the late 1940’s just as apartheid was being introduced into South Africa. It was a decision that altered the course of African history.

BOSSIP was actually in the building for an advanced screening in Atlanta Thursday night. The movie was really well done and moving. It’s incredible to see how far we have come from those days and it was amazing watching history unfold on the screen.

The film reminded us very much of ‘Loving’ only on a much bigger scale of course since this is royalty we’re talking about!

Will you be watching?

Fox Searchlight