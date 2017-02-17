Parental Beef: Emotional Paula Patton Refuses To Give Julian To Robin Thicke During Planned Visitation

A Very Upset Paula Patton Refuses To Allow Robin Thicke To See Son Julian

It feels like these two are never gonna get right.

BIG drama popped off when Paula Patton met Robin Thicke yesterday to drop off their son Julian for one of his monitored weekly visits according to TMZ.

The police had to come when something transpired that had Paula very visibly upset during the drop.

As part of their divorce and ongoing drama, Paula has filed a restraining order against Robin and the “Blurred Lines” singer is not allowed to contact her. Let Paula’s folks tell it, Robin was standing mere feet from her as she arrived to turn over Julian to the monitor.

On Robin’s end, he says Paula was hour late to the meeting and he was standing nowhere near her.

Julian became unnerved at the whole scene and decided he didn’t want to see his father and reportedly asked Paula to call the cops. By the time Jake showed up, Paula and Julian had fled the scene.

Upon arrival, cops told Robin that a black SUV resembling Paula’s had gotten into an accident and he too fled to locate them. Paula’s people deny any such accident.

What. A. F**king. Mess. SMH.

Image via WENN/Instagram