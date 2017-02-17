N.O.R.E., Sheree Whitfield & Other Celebs Attend Ice Cube’s ATL ‘Fist Fight’ Screening

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 7

Seen on the scene…

Ed Lover Hosts Ice Cube’s “Fist Fight” Screening

A number of celebs and influencers took to Atlanta’s Regal Atlantic Station this week for a screening of Ice Cube’s new film “Fist Fight.”

Celebs in attendance included Gary Owens…

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 15: Actor Ice Cube and actor Gary Owen attend FIST FIGHT VIP screening at Regal Atlantic Station on February 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Sheree Whitfield and her fine azz son Kairo…
Shamea Morton…

N.O.R.E.
and Ryan Cameron.

Ice Cube is also covering “Rolling Out’s” latest issue in promotion of the film. unnamed

“Fist Fight” hits theaters February 17; will you be watching???

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 15: TV personality Sheree Whitfield attends FIST FIGHT VIP screening with a special apperance by star Ice Cube at Regal Atlantic Station on February 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 15: Kairo Whitfield and actor Ice Cube attend FIST FIGHT VIP screening at Regal Atlantic Station on February 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 15: Professional football player Jalen Collins and TV personality Sheree Whitfield attend FIST FIGHT VIP screening with a special apperance by star Ice Cube at Regal Atlantic Station on February 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 15: TV personality Sheree Whitfield attends FIST FIGHT VIP screening with a special apperance by star Ice Cube at Regal Atlantic Station on February 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Q Parker and Quinnes Parker, Jr attend FIST FIGHT VIP screening with a special apperance by star Ice Cube at Regal Atlantic Station on February 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 15: Radio personality (R) Headkrack attends FIST FIGHT VIP screening with a special apperance by star Ice Cube at Regal Atlantic Station on February 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 15: Actor Ice Cube attends FIST FIGHT VIP screening at Regal Atlantic Station on February 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

