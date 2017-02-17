N.O.R.E., Sheree Whitfield & Other Celebs Attend Ice Cube’s ATL ‘Fist Fight’ Screening

Seen on the scene…

Ed Lover Hosts Ice Cube’s “Fist Fight” Screening

A number of celebs and influencers took to Atlanta’s Regal Atlantic Station this week for a screening of Ice Cube’s new film “Fist Fight.”

Celebs in attendance included Gary Owens…

Sheree Whitfield and her fine azz son Kairo…



Shamea Morton…

N.O.R.E.



and Ryan Cameron.

Ice Cube is also covering “Rolling Out’s” latest issue in promotion of the film.

“Fist Fight” hits theaters February 17; will you be watching???

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Warner Bros.