Reunited: Fabolous Pops Up With Emily B Back On His Arm

Fabolous And Emily B Reunited

Looks like Emily B is ready to give her relationship with Fabolous a 4,568th chance!

The couple called it quits again back in October, and Emily made it clear on social media that she was focusing on herself, her kids, and her future — without Fab being anywhere in the equation.

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on Sep 29, 2016 at 12:31pm PDT

Fab’s been on the scene frequently in the interim, partying it up from New York to Miami with Emily nowhere in sight.

But all that changed earlier today, when Fab revealed that he has his eternal girlfriend back in his life once again.

The rapper posted a pic of himself and his ride or die posing in the middle of the NYC streets, coupled up for Valentine’s day earlier in the week.

Flex in the City ❤️💙🖤 [shot by @justgerard] Shearling by @lscollection__ Fur by @furs_marc_kaufman_nyc #ValentinesDay A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

Awww, how cute. Maybe…juuust maybe after over 10 years, two kids, and all the back and forths…Fab is finally ready to take things to the next level and make an honest woman out of Em?

Time will tell…

