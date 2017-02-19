Exclusive: Here’s Why Dutchess Still Gets Emotional About Her Ceaser Breakup

Dutchess On Bossip’s “Don’t Be Scared” Podcast

On the latest episode of Bossip’s “Don’t Be Scared” podcast Dutchess of “Black Ink” stopped by to dish on her business and detail what really went wrong between her and her Ceaser.

At one point she got emotional and shed tears about ending her engagement to Cease:

“I said I wasn’t gonna cry, you done took me to a place,” said Dutchess. “When you have the weight of everybody constantly on you, everybody’s like ‘oh y’all signify black love,’ I felt like I was obligated to be in that relationship for as long as I did. Cause I was not happy before now.”

37:08

She also admitted that she still loves him:

“I still love him. Even though he bashing me, even though he talking s***, even though he got Skyy disrespecting my mama on Instagram. […] I really love the n***, things happen. I don’t have to choose to be miserable. Any anybody who thinks that s***, kiss my a**.”

25:40

Listen to Dutchess on Don’t Be Scared below.

